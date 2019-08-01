The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 105 4.37 N/A 4.17 25.61 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 56 0.78 N/A 6.00 10.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Procter & Gamble Company. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Procter & Gamble Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.5% 8.9% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Procter & Gamble Company’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Competitively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Procter & Gamble Company and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 5 2.71 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$111.71 is The Procter & Gamble Company’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.36%. Competitively Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $54.5, with potential upside of 8.76%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than The Procter & Gamble Company, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Procter & Gamble Company and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.2% and 30.48% respectively. About 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 1.55% 0.92% 7.52% 15.46% 45.61% 16.08% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company has weaker performance than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Procter & Gamble Company.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.