The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) are two firms in the Personal Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 105 4.27 N/A 4.17 28.33 Edgewell Personal Care Company 37 0.73 N/A 1.62 18.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Procter & Gamble Company and Edgewell Personal Care Company. Edgewell Personal Care Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Procter & Gamble Company. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Procter & Gamble Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Procter & Gamble Company and Edgewell Personal Care Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.5% 8.9% Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.43 beta indicates that The Procter & Gamble Company is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Edgewell Personal Care Company is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Edgewell Personal Care Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Procter & Gamble Company and Edgewell Personal Care Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 5 2.71 Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 2 2.40

The consensus price target of The Procter & Gamble Company is $114.29, with potential downside of -1.15%. Meanwhile, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s consensus price target is $41.67, while its potential upside is 42.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Edgewell Personal Care Company seems more appealing than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Procter & Gamble Company and Edgewell Personal Care Company are owned by institutional investors at 64.7% and 98.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42% Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company had bullish trend while Edgewell Personal Care Company had bearish trend.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats Edgewell Personal Care Company on 11 of the 12 factors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.