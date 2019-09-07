The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

As Personal Products companies, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 109 4.45 N/A 4.17 28.33 Coty Inc. 11 0.84 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates The Procter & Gamble Company and Coty Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.5% 8.9% Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3%

Volatility and Risk

The Procter & Gamble Company has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Coty Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Procter & Gamble Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Coty Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Coty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Procter & Gamble Company and Coty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 4 2.67 Coty Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

The downside potential is -6.41% for The Procter & Gamble Company with average target price of $115. Competitively the average target price of Coty Inc. is $11.36, which is potential 13.37% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Coty Inc. seems more appealing than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.7% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares and 75% of Coty Inc. shares. 0.1% are The Procter & Gamble Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Coty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42% Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company has weaker performance than Coty Inc.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Coty Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.