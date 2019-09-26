The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reaches $124.68 52-Week High; Timberland Bancorp Has 1.88 Sentiment

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) hit a new 52-week high and has $128.42 target or 3.00% above today’s $124.68 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $312.03 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $128.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.36 billion more. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 2.27M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 30 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 16 trimmed and sold holdings in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.31 million shares, up from 4.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Investing In Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Could Timberland Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 09, 2019

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 218,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 86,320 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,557 shares.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $228.54 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 3,309 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $312.03 billion. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 87.19 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier" on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool" published on September 10, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.36% below currents $124.68 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report.