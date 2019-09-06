The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reaches $123.11 52-Week High; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Sentiment Is 1.67

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment is 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 5 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 3 sold and decreased equity positions in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 437,741 shares, down from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) hit a new 52-week high and has $132.96 target or 8.00% above today’s $123.11 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $301.75B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $132.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.14 billion more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 469,122 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.82 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -6.59% below currents $123.11 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 27,668 shares. St Germain D J holds 167,013 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 57,851 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 1.08% or 98,094 shares. Veritable L P has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peoples Svcs accumulated 51,301 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc reported 2.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 262,800 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 212,099 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 11,791 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Washington Oh accumulated 1.12M shares or 1.31% of the stock. Phocas Corp owns 7,106 shares. Martin And Communications Tn accumulated 13,174 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 2.16M shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $301.75 billion. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 86.09 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $88.24 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 24.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

More recent Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Something To Consider Before Buying Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) For The 3.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LSBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2013 – NASDAQ” with publication date: August 01, 2013 was also an interesting one.