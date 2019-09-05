The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reaches $122.32 After 9.00% Down Move; Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shorts Lowered By 4.36%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) had a decrease of 4.36% in short interest. RY’s SI was 5.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.36% from 5.47 million shares previously. With 855,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s short sellers to cover RY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 165,945 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/03/2018 – HUGO BOSS AG BOSSn.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 80 FROM EUR 75; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP ANDX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $48; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 16/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 37; 23/05/2018 – SuperValu Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR SAYS U.S. TAX CHANGE ‘VERY HELPFUL’ FOR BANK

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.69 billion. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade services and products to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -5.98% below currents $122.32 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.66 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $306.13 billion. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 85.54 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.