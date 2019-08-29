The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reaches $120.77 High on Aug, 29; Scansource (SCSC) Sentiment Is 1.41

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $126.81 target or 5.00% above today’s $120.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $302.24 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $126.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.11B more. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 819,879 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

Scansource Inc (SCSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 83 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 59 decreased and sold their stakes in Scansource Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 24.11 million shares, down from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Scansource Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 51 Increased: 60 New Position: 23.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $302.24 billion. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 84.45 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.78% below currents $120.77 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $740.07 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.