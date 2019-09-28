The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 120 3.51 2.50B 4.17 28.33 United-Guardian Inc. 19 0.00 2.60M 0.98 19.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Procter & Gamble Company and United-Guardian Inc. United-Guardian Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Procter & Gamble Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Procter & Gamble Company is currently more expensive than United-Guardian Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Procter & Gamble Company and United-Guardian Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 2,075,033,200.53% 20.5% 8.9% United-Guardian Inc. 13,591,217.98% 38% 33.4%

Volatility and Risk

The Procter & Gamble Company’s current beta is 0.43 and it happens to be 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United-Guardian Inc. on the other hand, has -0.21 beta which makes it 121.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Procter & Gamble Company. Its rival United-Guardian Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 7.6 respectively. United-Guardian Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Procter & Gamble Company and United-Guardian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 1 4 2.80 United-Guardian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Procter & Gamble Company has a -5.27% downside potential and a consensus target price of $118.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Procter & Gamble Company and United-Guardian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.7% and 25.9% respectively. About 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 38.39% are United-Guardian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42% United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company has stronger performance than United-Guardian Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors The Procter & Gamble Company beats United-Guardian Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.