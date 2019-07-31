The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of The Procter & Gamble Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Procter & Gamble Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.50% 8.90% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Procter & Gamble Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company N/A 105 25.61 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

The Procter & Gamble Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

$111.71 is the consensus target price of The Procter & Gamble Company, with a potential downside of -7.23%. The peers have a potential upside of 40.94%. Given The Procter & Gamble Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Procter & Gamble Company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Procter & Gamble Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 1.55% 0.92% 7.52% 15.46% 45.61% 16.08% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Procter & Gamble Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The Procter & Gamble Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. The Procter & Gamble Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.39 shows that The Procter & Gamble Company is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Procter & Gamble Company’s rivals’ beta is 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company’s peers beat The Procter & Gamble Company on 4 of the 6 factors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.