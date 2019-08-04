The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Comparison side by side

As Personal Products companies, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 105 4.30 N/A 4.17 28.33 Colgate-Palmolive Company 69 3.97 N/A 2.77 25.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company. Colgate-Palmolive Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Procter & Gamble Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Procter & Gamble Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.5% 8.9% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.00% -597.4% 19.1%

Volatility & Risk

The Procter & Gamble Company’s current beta is 0.43 and it happens to be 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Procter & Gamble Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 5 2.71 Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25

The Procter & Gamble Company has an average price target of $114.29, and a -1.85% downside potential. On the other hand, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s potential upside is 4.28% and its consensus price target is $74.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Colgate-Palmolive Company is looking more favorable than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.7% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Colgate-Palmolive Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats Colgate-Palmolive Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.