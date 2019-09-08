The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

As Money Center Banks companies, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 132 3.42 N/A 11.07 12.91 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.58 N/A 2.52 8.70

In table 1 we can see The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 11.60% at a $147 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats United Bancshares Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.