The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 127 3.78 N/A 10.91 11.79 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 81 0.00 N/A 8.38 9.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.3% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.6% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 0 0 0.00

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.32% and an $146.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 70.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. -2.51% -1.82% 5.93% -4.13% -14.41% 10.07% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -1.33% -0.8% -3.08% -6.06% -9.78% 9.82%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.