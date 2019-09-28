The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Comparing side by side

As Money Center Banks companies, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 132 2.48 433.21M 11.07 12.91 United Bancshares Inc. 20 0.00 2.36M 2.52 8.70

Table 1 demonstrates The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 327,370,966.52% 10.6% 1.3% United Bancshares Inc. 11,931,243.68% 10.3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a 4.71% upside potential and an average target price of $147.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has stronger performance than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats United Bancshares Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.