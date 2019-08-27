The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.30% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. N/A 131 12.91 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.45 1.91 2.47

$146.25 is the average target price of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., with a potential upside of 17.48%. As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 40.30%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s rivals beat The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.