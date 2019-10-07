The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 52.8% respectively. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.