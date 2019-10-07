The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.01 405.73 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 52.8% respectively. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.