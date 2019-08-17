The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.71 N/A 0.01 405.73 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 15.53% respectively. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 87.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Insurance Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.