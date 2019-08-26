The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.63
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.64
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
In table 1 we can see The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck Company Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, which is potential 14.85% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 87.8%. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Compass Diversified Holdings LLC had bullish trend.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 10 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
