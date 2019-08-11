The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.43 N/A 0.01 405.73 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Demonstrates The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.