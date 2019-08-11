The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.43
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
Demonstrates The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
