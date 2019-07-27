The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) Forms $5.18 Double Bottom; Orbimed Advisors Cut Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Stake

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) formed double bottom with $4.71 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.18 share price. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) has $26.90M valuation. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 9,388 shares traded. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 59.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,858 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)’s stock rose 9.94%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 43,499 shares with $255,000 value, down from 107,357 last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $218.04M valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 125,640 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA

Among 4 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Recro Pharma had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $9 target. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Janney Capital reinitiated Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of REPH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. Roth Capital downgraded Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating.

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 3,800 shares to 210,300 valued at $55.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 269,000 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

