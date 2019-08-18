The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) At $5.05 Forms Bottom; Waste Management (WM) Shorts Down By 3.49%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) formed multiple bottom with $4.90 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.05 share price. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) has $26.22M valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 24,641 shares traded. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) has declined 48.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.53% the S&P500.

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) had a decrease of 3.49% in short interest. WM’s SI was 3.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.49% from 3.71M shares previously. With 1.68M avg volume, 2 days are for Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)’s short sellers to cover WM’s short positions. The SI to Waste Management Inc’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% or 117,094 shares. 53,626 are held by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Baker Ellis Asset Llc accumulated 0.25% or 8,686 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 67,612 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology owns 3,400 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited holds 18,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs holds 1.1% or 55,713 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co accumulated 6,667 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nebraska-based Westchester Management Inc has invested 4.32% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 7,360 are held by Mcrae Mgmt Inc. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc owns 14,811 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 35.79M shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Ltd has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Earnest Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Community Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 4,247 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.77% below currents $119.12 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

