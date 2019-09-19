The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) Comparison side by side

Since The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.93 N/A 0.01 405.73 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 87.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.