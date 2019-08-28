The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.56 N/A 0.01 405.73 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.