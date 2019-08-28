The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.56
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
