The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Contrasting side by side

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|4.06M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|40,681,362.73%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 2.91% stronger performance.
