The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Contrasting side by side

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.01 405.73 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 40,681,362.73% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 2.91% stronger performance.