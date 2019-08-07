The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Contrasting side by side

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.62 N/A 0.01 405.73 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Demonstrates The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than KBL Merger Corp. IV, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Insiders owned 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while KBL Merger Corp. IV has 4.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV.