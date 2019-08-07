The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Contrasting side by side

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.62
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Demonstrates The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than KBL Merger Corp. IV, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Insiders owned 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while KBL Merger Corp. IV has 4.01% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.