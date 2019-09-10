The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.21
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while HL Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
