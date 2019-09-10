The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.21 N/A 0.01 405.73 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while HL Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.