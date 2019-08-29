The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.63
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. 87.8% are The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.27%
|0.95%
|1.94%
|5.9%
|0%
|3.78%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.
