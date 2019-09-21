The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) Comparing side by side

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.62 N/A 0.01 405.73 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares and 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 87.8%. Competitively, 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 1.86% stronger performance.