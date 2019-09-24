The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.89 N/A 0.13 24.00 The Wendy’s Company 19 3.60 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and The Wendy’s Company. The Wendy’s Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Wendy’s Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Risk and Volatility

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, The Wendy’s Company has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. The Wendy’s Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and The Wendy’s Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Wendy’s Company 1 4 5 2.50

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s upside potential is 39.86% at a $4 average target price. Competitively the average target price of The Wendy’s Company is $20.65, which is potential 0.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. looks more robust than The Wendy’s Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares and 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. About 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Wendy’s Company.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.