The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.98 N/A 0.13 24.00 McDonald’s Corporation 198 7.83 N/A 7.64 27.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation. McDonald’s Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, McDonald’s Corporation’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, McDonald’s Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. McDonald’s Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 16 2.84

Competitively the average target price of McDonald’s Corporation is $222.2, which is potential 3.51% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 70.1%. Insiders owned roughly 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. was less bullish than McDonald’s Corporation.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.