The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

As Restaurants businesses, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 1.00 N/A 0.13 24.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.59 N/A 4.57 15.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. Jack in the Box Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Jack in the Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4%

Risk and Volatility

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. In other hand, Jack in the Box Inc. has beta of 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Jack in the Box Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 3 5 2.50

On the other hand, Jack in the Box Inc.’s potential upside is 1.92% and its average target price is $89.3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares and 0% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. had bullish trend while Jack in the Box Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.