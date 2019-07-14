The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Since The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.98 N/A 0.11 32.09 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.5% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Good Times Restaurants Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Good Times Restaurants Inc. has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 32.1% respectively. Insiders held 22.3% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. -7.11% 12.06% 17.67% 15.74% 53.48% 14.98% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -1.11% 4.09% -12.6% -46.74% -29.54% -8.4%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 14.98% stronger performance while Good Times Restaurants Inc. has -8.4% weaker performance.

Summary

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.