The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Comparison side by side

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 1.02 N/A 0.13 24.00 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Luby’s Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Luby’s Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Luby’s Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares and 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Luby’s Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 1.63% stronger performance while Luby’s Inc. has -3.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. beats Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.