The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Both The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00 PulteGroup Inc. 30 0.91 N/A 3.56 8.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The New Home Company Inc. and PulteGroup Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The New Home Company Inc. and PulteGroup Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3% PulteGroup Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The New Home Company Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, PulteGroup Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The New Home Company Inc. and PulteGroup Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PulteGroup Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of PulteGroup Inc. is $28.25, which is potential -15.52% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of The New Home Company Inc. shares and 91.7% of PulteGroup Inc. shares. About 5.3% of The New Home Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of PulteGroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New Home Company Inc. -4.21% -18.64% -36.75% -44.04% -55.23% -17.4% PulteGroup Inc. 2.73% 8.24% 17.43% 30.65% 3.13% 22.85%

For the past year The New Home Company Inc. has -17.4% weaker performance while PulteGroup Inc. has 22.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PulteGroup Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled 99,279 owned lots and 43,979 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans, principally for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.