The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) Reaches $4.28 After 4.00% Up Move; Ideal Power (IPWR) Sellers Decreased By 1.03% Their Shorts

The stock of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 117,333 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $86.02M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NWHM worth $3.44M more.

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. IPWR’s SI was 374,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 378,700 shares previously. With 640,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s short sellers to cover IPWR’s short positions. The SI to Ideal Power Inc’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 36,371 shares traded or 33.09% up from the average. Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has declined 60.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Babcock & Wilcox and Ideal Power among industrial gainers; Coda Octopus Group leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEMEX and Titan International among industrial gainers; Hebron Technology and Ideal Power in losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ideal Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPWR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ideal Power Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain NASDAQ Compliance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company has market cap of $6.57 million. The firm offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Ideal Power Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.70 million shares or 52.82% more from 1.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 28,405 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). 98,802 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Morgan Stanley holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Invest Inc accumulated 0.14% or 2.43M shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 19,926 shares. 19,700 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold The New Home Company Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.50 million shares or 8.20% less from 11.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 2,527 shares. Gratia Capital Limited Liability stated it has 215,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% or 19,450 shares in its portfolio. 1.90 million are held by Fil. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 1 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 249,597 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 555,828 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 1.06M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 1,443 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 33,210 shares. Geode Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 79,564 shares.

The New Home Company Inc., a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona. The company has market cap of $86.02 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It currently has negative earnings. It manufactures and sells homes in California, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, the metro Sacramento, and the Phoenix area.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The New Home Company Introduces Sterling at Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apogee Enterprises leads industrial gainers; Arotech and NN among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The New Home Company Adds Two Neighborhoods to Brighton Landing in Vacaville – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $325,781 activity. $7,920 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares were bought by Stephens John Martin. Shares for $8,660 were bought by Stelmar Wayne on Friday, June 14. The insider HEESCHEN PAUL C bought 4,000 shares worth $15,400. Webb H Lawrence bought 12,960 shares worth $49,766.