The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). The two are both Residential Construction companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home Company Inc. 4 0.12 N/A -0.78 0.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 53 0.78 N/A 5.12 12.26

Table 1 highlights The New Home Company Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3% Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

The New Home Company Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. In other hand, Meritage Homes Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The New Home Company Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Meritage Homes Corporation’s average price target is $67.5, while its potential downside is -1.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of The New Home Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Meritage Homes Corporation are owned by institutional investors. The New Home Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Meritage Homes Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46% Meritage Homes Corporation 15.48% 20.72% 21.65% 53.46% 47.96% 71.05%

For the past year The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend while Meritage Homes Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats The New Home Company Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.