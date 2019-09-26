The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Comparison side by side

Both The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home Company Inc. 4 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00 KB Home 26 0.65 N/A 2.67 9.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3% KB Home 0.00% 12.4% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

The New Home Company Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, KB Home’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The New Home Company Inc. and KB Home Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KB Home 1 1 5 2.71

On the other hand, KB Home’s potential downside is -10.01% and its consensus price target is $29.14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The New Home Company Inc. and KB Home has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 95.5%. The New Home Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of KB Home shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46% KB Home -0.61% 1.23% 2.5% 28.02% 12.36% 37.54%

For the past year The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend while KB Home had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors KB Home beats The New Home Company Inc.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.