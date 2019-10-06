The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
70.5% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The New Home Company Inc. has 7.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The New Home Company Inc.
|324,591,144.79%
|-6.30%
|-2.30%
|Industry Average
|6.06%
|17.26%
|7.90%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The New Home Company Inc.
|13.02M
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|329.46M
|5.43B
|10.61
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The New Home Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.75
|2.73
|2.70
As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 95.07%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The New Home Company Inc.
|-3.48%
|2.21%
|-12.24%
|-39.71%
|-53.93%
|-20.46%
|Industry Average
|5.53%
|9.15%
|11.79%
|22.84%
|21.69%
|36.73%
For the past year The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance while The New Home Company Inc.’s rivals have 36.73% stronger performance.
Risk & Volatility
The New Home Company Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The New Home Company Inc.’s competitors are 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.
Dividends
The New Home Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The New Home Company Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors The New Home Company Inc.
