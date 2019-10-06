The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The New Home Company Inc. has 7.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home Company Inc. 324,591,144.79% -6.30% -2.30% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home Company Inc. 13.02M 4 0.00 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 2.73 2.70

As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 95.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The New Home Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance while The New Home Company Inc.’s rivals have 36.73% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

The New Home Company Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The New Home Company Inc.’s competitors are 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

The New Home Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The New Home Company Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors The New Home Company Inc.