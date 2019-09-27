The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) Trades at $13.90 After Triangle; Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) formed triangle with $14.60 target or 5.00% above today’s $13.90 share price. The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) has $225.57 million valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 10,466 shares traded. The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.09% above currents $198.43 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $18000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. See Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $208.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $198.0000 Maintain

Since May 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $13,677 activity. Pleister Christopher had bought 171 shares worth $2,286. Leoni Wolfgang Helmut also bought $10,004 worth of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold The New Germany Fund, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 8.17 million shares or 1.66% more from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Investment Mgmt accumulated 824,824 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF). Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 39,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Service Group holds 0% or 24,496 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Management owns 120 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 74,605 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 125,398 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 267 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% or 15,418 shares. Shaker Service Ltd holds 1.04% or 140,358 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 314 shares. Css Il holds 0.04% or 43,638 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker.

The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.10 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 38.75 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.