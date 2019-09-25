The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) Trades at $13.87 After Triangle; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Among 7 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $10200 lowest target. $108.75’s average target is 1.03% above currents $107.64 stock price. Ross Stores had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10400 target. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by M Partners. Citigroup maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory to “Hold”. See Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $113.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $102.0000 91.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Telsey Advisory Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 16,277 shares. Principal Group Incorporated invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Colony Grp Limited Liability Com owns 235,951 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 229,169 shares. Marshfield Assoc holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 692,918 shares. Srb holds 5,181 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 472,665 shares. 44 are held by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Calamos Advsr Llc has 0.05% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 88,377 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,427 shares. Twin Mngmt invested in 56,754 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Lp holds 28,608 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.64. About 1.67M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.94 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 24.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

