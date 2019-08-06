The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

Both The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 1.09 10.26 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.82 N/A 3.12 18.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The National Security Group Inc. and Mercury General Corporation. Mercury General Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The National Security Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The National Security Group Inc. and Mercury General Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

The National Security Group Inc. is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.13. Competitively, Mercury General Corporation is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while Mercury General Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.