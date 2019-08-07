The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 1.09 10.26 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.23 N/A -3.12 0.00

Demonstrates The National Security Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The National Security Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

The National Security Group Inc. is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.13. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The National Security Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 42.3% respectively. About 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance while Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 46.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The National Security Group Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.