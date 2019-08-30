The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Both The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 1.09 10.26 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 59 1.01 N/A 0.41 154.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The National Security Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The National Security Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The National Security Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The National Security Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

The National Security Group Inc. has a -0.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The National Security Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a 5.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The National Security Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 92.1%. Insiders owned 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while AXIS Capital Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats The National Security Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.