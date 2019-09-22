The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Reaches $11.50 52 Week Low; IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (IGUEF) SI Decreased By 16.55%

IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (OTCMKTS:IGUEF) had a decrease of 16.55% in short interest. IGUEF’s SI was 150,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.55% from 180,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 754 days are for IGUATEMI EMPRESA SHOPPING CENTERS SA SAO (OTCMKTS:IGUEF)’s short sellers to cover IGUEF’s short positions. It closed at $12.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.47 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.50 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $29.11M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $10.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.62 million less. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 1,997 shares traded or 600.70% up from the average. The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) has declined 25.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China; 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold The National Security Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 59,861 shares or 5.41% less from 63,285 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc owns 2,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 6 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 53,671 shares stake. 2,500 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co reported 900 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 249 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio.

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 17.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,236 activity. Shares for $11,925 were bought by MCLEOD BRIAN R. Abernathey Andrew J. also bought $69,313 worth of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) on Tuesday, May 14.

Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. engages in the commercial exploration and planning of shopping malls in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It is also involved in the rendering services of management of shopping malls and mixed-use real estate complexes; purchase and sale of property; exploration of short-stay parking lots; intermediation in the leasing of promotional spaces; and preparation of studies and projects, as well as planning in promotion and merchandising. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in SÃƒÂ£o Paulo, Brazil.