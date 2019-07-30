The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) At $11.99 Forms Bottom; Centene (CNC) Has 4.88 Sentiment

The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) formed multiple bottom with $11.03 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.99 share price. The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) has $30.30 million valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 295 shares traded. The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) has risen 17.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19; 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China

Centene Corp (CNC) investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 493 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 101 sold and reduced positions in Centene Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 718.62 million shares, up from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Centene Corp in top ten positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 62 Reduced: 39 Increased: 410 New Position: 83.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 17.72 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.32 million for 13.73 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH

Axon Capital Lp holds 17.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation for 157,300 shares. Rudman Errol M owns 254,400 shares or 9.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd has 6.67% invested in the company for 20,584 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Management Lp has invested 6.33% in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 635,111 shares.

