The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) At $11.50 Forms Bottom; Nve (NVEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Nve Corp (NVEC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 40 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 37 decreased and sold their holdings in Nve Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.53 million shares, down from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nve Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 28 Increased: 30 New Position: 10.

The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) formed multiple bottom with $10.70 target or 7.00% below today’s $11.50 share price. The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) has $29.11M valuation. It closed at $11.5 lastly. It is down 25.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19; 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China; 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold The National Security Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 63,285 shares or 31.06% less from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 125 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 3,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 384 shares. 900 are owned by Earnest Ltd Liability Co. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,039 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 53,671 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $85,792 activity. MCLEOD BRIAN R had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,925. 5,505 The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares with value of $69,313 were bought by Abernathey Andrew J..

More notable recent NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NVE Corp.: Not Moving The Needle, Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVE Corporation (NVEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company has market cap of $310.63 million. The firm makes spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. It has a 21.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 46,763 shares traded or 45.08% up from the average. NVE Corporation (NVEC) has declined 37.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation for 436,435 shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 415,298 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 738,507 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 7,895 shares.