The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) At $11.49 Forms Bottom; 1 Analysts Bullish Macy's, Inc. (M)

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc has $30 highest and $22 lowest target. $26’s average target is 67.10% above currents $15.56 stock price. Macy’s Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, May 16. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) latest ratings:

The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) formed multiple bottom with $10.80 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.49 share price. The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) has $29.04M valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 44 shares traded. The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) has declined 25.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China; 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 14.86 million shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.73 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $85,792 activity. On Tuesday, June 18 the insider MCLEOD BRIAN R bought $2,791. $69,313 worth of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was bought by Abernathey Andrew J..