The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Contrasting side by side

Both The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 0.31 46.70 W. R. Berkley Corporation 58 1.61 N/A 2.98 20.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The National Security Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation. W. R. Berkley Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The National Security Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The National Security Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The National Security Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s consensus price target is $56, while its potential downside is -17.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.1% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 64.7% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. About 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are W. R. Berkley Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. was less bullish than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats The National Security Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.