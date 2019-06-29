The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.45 N/A 0.31 46.70 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.74 N/A -1.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The National Security Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 4.8% respectively. 6.6% are The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.