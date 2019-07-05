The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.45 N/A 0.31 46.70 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 14.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The National Security Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The National Security Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than National General Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The National Security Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The National Security Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 4.58%. About 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84% National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has weaker performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats The National Security Group Inc.