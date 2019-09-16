The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) Contrasting side by side

Both The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.41 N/A 1.09 10.26 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The National Security Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The National Security Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The National Security Group Inc. is currently more affordable than National General Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The National Security Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 16.06%. About 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 21.84% stronger performance.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.